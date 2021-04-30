BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 6,913 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.42, for a total transaction of $1,648,197.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,795.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,407 shares of company stock worth $9,692,336 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNA stock opened at $240.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.39. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.60 and a 52 week high of $242.18.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

