Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT Raised to $2.25

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $1.75 to $2.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 84.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BTEGF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.60 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 1,514,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.24.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

