Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,571,700 shares, an increase of 267.4% from the March 31st total of 427,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

BTEGF stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on BTEGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.49.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

