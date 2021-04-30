Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.80

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €73.80 ($86.82) and traded as high as €86.70 ($102.00). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €86.21 ($101.42), with a volume of 642,305 shares traded.

BMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €88.93 ($104.63).

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion and a PE ratio of 14.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €85.45 and a 200-day moving average of €73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

