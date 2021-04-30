BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,845. The company has a market capitalization of $202.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. BayCom has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BayCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BayCom during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BayCom by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 46,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BayCom by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

