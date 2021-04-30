Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAX. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.08.
BAX stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.23.
In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
