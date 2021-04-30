Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAX. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

BAX stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.23.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

