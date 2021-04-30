Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €74.00 ($87.06) target price from Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Basf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €74.75 ($87.94).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS opened at €70.52 ($82.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Basf has a 1-year low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion and a PE ratio of -61.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.36.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.