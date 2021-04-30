Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Gap Up to $51.04

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.04, but opened at $52.28. Barnes Group shares last traded at $52.01, with a volume of 743 shares.

B has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,501,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,425,000 after buying an additional 130,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after acquiring an additional 39,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 140,782 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

