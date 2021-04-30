Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AAVMY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

