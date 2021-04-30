Barclays Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.15 ($74.29).

NEM opened at €60.90 ($71.65) on Friday. Nemetschek has a one year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a one year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 72.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

