Barclays Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $140.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $137.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.
Shares of SBUX opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.89.
In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.