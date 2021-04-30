Barclays Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $140.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $137.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Shares of SBUX opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

