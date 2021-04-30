Barclays Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $402.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $380.00 to $402.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $369.30.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $388.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $263.01 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

