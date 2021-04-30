Barclays Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $48.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TWTR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Twitter stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.54. Twitter has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of -47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Twitter by 17.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $958,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,813,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Twitter by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

