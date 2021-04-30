Barclays Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 175 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 135.64 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.28 billion and a PE ratio of 18.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.86. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.