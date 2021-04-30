Barclays Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €70.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.46 ($73.48).

Shares of 1COV opened at €54.96 ($64.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion and a PE ratio of 22.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. Covestro has a twelve month low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a twelve month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

