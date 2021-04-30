Barclays Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €64.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.75 ($87.94).

Basf stock traded down €0.37 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €70.52 ($82.96). 5,943,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.36.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

