Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Upgraded at TheStreet

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of BWFG traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,314. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $218.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.80.
In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $54,718.56. Also, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $160,886 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bankwell Financial Group
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
