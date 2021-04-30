Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Upgraded at TheStreet

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Shares of BWFG traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,314. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $218.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $54,718.56. Also, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $160,886 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.