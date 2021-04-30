Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $17.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $159.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.21. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bank7 by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank7 by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

