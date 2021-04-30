Bank of Stockton Sells 75 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $6.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.54 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.