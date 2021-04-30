Bank of Stockton Sells 278 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of Stockton cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Oracle were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. United Bank raised its position in Oracle by 10.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 47.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.49. 56,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,696,711. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $217.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

