Bank of Stockton Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank of Stockton decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EA shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.93. 7,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,458. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.82 and a 200 day moving average of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

