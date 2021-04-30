Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average is $80.68. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.