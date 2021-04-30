Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.25

Shares of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.31.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 15.51%.

About Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

