Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

CAR opened at $88.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

