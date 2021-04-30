Bank of America Begins Coverage on Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ MTEM traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $529.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. Research analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 235,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,880,875.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 1,185,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $14,999,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,726,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,735,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,521,626 shares of company stock worth $27,493,970 over the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

