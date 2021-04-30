Bank of America Begins Coverage on Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,632,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,165,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Cronos Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after purchasing an additional 152,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cronos Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 158,269 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Cronos Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,785,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cronos Group by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 171,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 97,250 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

