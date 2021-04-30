Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.85 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

