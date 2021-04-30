BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BancorpSouth Bank has increased its dividend payment by 40.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BXS stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

