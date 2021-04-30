Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $5.64 on Friday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,370 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter worth $5,183,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.