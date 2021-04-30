Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Announces Earnings Results

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 13.83%.

BSMX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.40.

BSMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

