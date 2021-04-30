Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Banco Macro worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 301,523 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Banco Macro by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth $360,000.

Shares of BMA stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.27. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $343.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

