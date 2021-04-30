Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Shares of NYSE:BBAR traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 347,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,899. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 460,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

