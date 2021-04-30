Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director James Andrew Barker Purchases 27,200 Shares

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director James Andrew Barker bought 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. The company has a market cap of $926.24 million, a PE ratio of -96.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BANC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Banc of California by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.