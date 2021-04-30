Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Ball by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.69.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $93.38 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

