Baker Steel Resources Trust (LON:BSRT) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Baker Steel Resources Trust (LON:BSRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20), with a volume of 73847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.18).

Specifically, insider David Staples bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £32,200 ($42,069.51).

Get Baker Steel Resources Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.86.

Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd. is a fund of Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Steel Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Steel Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.