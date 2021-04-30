Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

NYSE:BMI traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $93.18. 7,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average is $92.24. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $52.49 and a 1-year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

