B. Riley Raises Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $66.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.13. 13,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,165. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

