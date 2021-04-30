B. Riley Raises Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $113.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Crocs stock opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $102.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $1,880,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 982.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

