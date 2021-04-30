B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

AHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

Shares of AHT opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 916,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.