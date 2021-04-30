Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives $43.71 Average PT from Analysts

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 412,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,471,000 after acquiring an additional 381,379 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,965,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AX stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

