Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Lifted to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.62.

AXTA opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 25.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

