Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXTA. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.62.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $61,003,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,545 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,311 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,720,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 314.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,592,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,096,000 after buying an additional 1,207,759 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

