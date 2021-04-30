Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Loop Capital

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.
AVT opened at $44.17 on Friday. Avnet has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94.
In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 554.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 801.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after buying an additional 1,843,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,277,000 after buying an additional 841,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,045,000 after buying an additional 596,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
