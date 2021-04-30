Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Loop Capital

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

AVT opened at $44.17 on Friday. Avnet has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avnet will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 554.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 801.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after buying an additional 1,843,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,277,000 after buying an additional 841,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,045,000 after buying an additional 596,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

