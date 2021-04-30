Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.Avient also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVNT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $50.21 on Friday. Avient has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

