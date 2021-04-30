Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $227.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $202.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.42.

AVY stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.15. 2,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.44. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $216.98. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

