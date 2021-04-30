Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Avantor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Avantor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

