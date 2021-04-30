Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Short Interest Update

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the March 31st total of 52,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 591,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,311,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of AVAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. 775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,671. Avanti Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

