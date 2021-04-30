Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 726.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of AGR opened at $50.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

