AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE AVB opened at $191.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $196.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.49 and its 200-day moving average is $170.10.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.