AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson Sells 68,894 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 68,894 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $7,014,787.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,319,909.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AutoNation stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $104.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

